Eagles vs. Chiefs Betting Guide: Odds, Lines, Props & Picks

Nine months ago, the Eagles and Chiefs went toe-to-toe in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. The highly-anticipated showdown played out as advertised, a 38-35 Chiefs win. New season, but once again these two teams are at the top of the sport, gearing up for a nationally-televised game. Heck, even that Taylor Swift lady will be there. Let’s take a look at the numbers and see if we can’t make some money.

Eagles vs. Chiefs, Monday 8:15pm

Point spread/ML: Eagles +2.5/+115 Chiefs -2.5/-140

Total (O/U) – 45.5 points

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Analysis: Andy Reid’s record coming off a bye is legendary: 28-4 counting the playoffs in his Hall-of-Fame career. Nick Sirianni is 3-0 off a bye as well. Something’s gotta give! The Eagles are underdogs for the first time this season. This line hasn’t moved much this week, but the total has come down from its opening at 47.5. I feel like this is a revenge game of sorts for the Eagles, and they’ll find a way to pull it out. If you want, tease the total down a few points and take the over.

Picks: Eagles ML

Passing Props (O/U)

Jalen Hurts – 235.5 yards, 1.5 passing TDs, 21.5 completions

Patrick Mahomes – 285.5 yards, 1.5 (-210/+160), 26.5 completions

Analysis: Hurts has gone over 235.5 yards and 21.5 completions in 6-of-7, and I look for this trend to continue here, in spite of the Chiefs’ strong defense. I feel like Mahomes’ props are pumped up based on the Eagles’ soft passing defense between the 20s, which is fair. If you want to play it safe, Mahomes at 250+ passing yards in an option at -275.

Picks: Hurts OVER passing yards, OVER completions; Mahomes 250+ passing yds (-275)

Rushing Props (O/U)

D’Andre Swift – 55.5 yards

Isiah Pacheco – 50.5 yards

Jalen Hurts – 35.5 yards

Kenny Gainwell – 15.5 yards

Analysis: The Eagles getting guard Cam Jurgens back from injury is significant for the Eagles offense, particularly running the ball. The Birds averaged 101 yards per game in the five games without him, compared with 165 per game with him. This spells big things for Swift, who averaged 3.3 yards/carry while Jurgens was injured. Hurts has been full go at practice and I expect him to put on a show running with the ball.

Picks: Swift OVER 55.5 yards; Hurts OVER 35.5 yards; Pacheco 35+ yards (-250)

Receiving Props (O/U)

A.J. Brown – 85.5 yards, 7.5 receptions

Travis Kelce – 75.5 yards, 7.5 receptions

DeVonta Smith – 55.5 yards, 5.5 receptions

Rashee Rice – 40.5 yards, 4.5 receptions

Justin Watson – 25.5 yards

Marquez Valdes-Scantling – 20.5 yards

Skyy Moore – 20.5 yards

Isiah Pacheco – 15.5 yards

D’Andre Swift – 15.5 yards

Analysis: The Eagles missing Dallas Goedert (arm) should be a boon for DeVonta Smith, whose numbers jumped in the five games Goedert missed last year due to injury. Smith averaged 5/84 in those games. Kelce should enjoy himself Monday after being held to 3/14 in Week 9 vs Miami, his lowest output of the season.

Picks: Smith OVER 55.5 yds, OVER 5.5 receptions; Kelce OVER 75.5 yards

Anytime Touchdowns

Travis Kelce -125

A.J. Brown +115

Isiah Pacheco +115

Jalen Hurts +120

D’Andre Swift +140

Rashee Rice +200

DeVonta Smith +225

Jack Stoll +400

Patrick Mahomes +425

Analysis: Hurts got back into the end zone vs the Cowboys, his 7th rushing TD of the season. There will be a Brotherly Shove Monday night in KC. As mentioned, Smith will benefit from Goedert’s absence. Rice is an interesting play; he’s scored in three of his last five games.

Picks: Hurts, Smith, Rice, Kelce