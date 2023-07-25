Eagles reportedly bringing back familiar face at WR for training camp

The Eagles are reportedly bringing back a familiar face as training camp begins, signing veteran receiver Deon Cain, Aaron Wilson of KPRC in Houston reported.

Cain, 26, spent parts of the last two seasons on the Eagles’ practice squad and had an impressive training camp a year ago.

Update: #Eagles are signing @USFLStallions championship game MVP wide receiver Deon Cain, per a league source @KPRC2 https://t.co/d0dUZ5FAlX — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 25, 2023

Cain has a long history with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni that dates back to 2018 in Indianapolis. The Colts drafted Cain out of Clemson in the sixth round in 2018, Sirianni’s first season as the OC in Indy. But Cain tore his ACL in the preseason of his rookie year and missed the entire season. He returned in 2019 and made the roster but was eventually released and eventually ended up in Pittsburgh later that season.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In his NFL career, Cain has played in 15 games with 6 starts. He has 9 catches for 124 yards, but hasn’t played in an NFL regular season game since the 2020 season with the Steelers.

During the 2021 season, Cain joined the Eagles’ practice squad in October and then competed during training camp in 2022. Last summer, Cain really turned some heads, especially during joint practices in Cleveland. Then he followed it up with a 5-catch, 66-yard performance in the preseason against the Browns.

“I just get more opportunities now and that is all I can say, and I am just trying to make the most of them,” Cain said last August. “That is all I can do. I have been working so hard for these opportunities and I am just trying to make the most of them.”

Despite an impressive performance with the Eagles last summer — he became a fan favorite — Cain didn’t make the final roster and instead was on the practice squad for a couple months.

After Cain was released from the Eagles’ practice squad on Oct. 31, he joined the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL and ended up taking home MVP honors in the USFL Championship Game as the Stallions defeated the Pittsburgh Maulers 28-12. Cain caught 4 passes for 70 yards and 3 touchdowns in the championship game.

Cain’s contract with the Stallions was terminated earlier this month to facilitate his return to the NFL.

As he returns to the Eagles, Cain will be battling with several other receivers for a chance to make the roster. The Eagles have guys like Britain Covey, Joseph Ngata, Charleston Rambo, Devon Allen and more fighting behind the roster locks.

The Eagles’ roster was already full at 90 players, so a corresponding roster move will be necessary.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube