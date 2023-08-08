Eagles cut athletic rookie offensive lineman among moves

The Eagles had an off day on Monday but that doesn’t mean they weren’t busy adjusting their roster.

The team waived rookie offensive tackle Trevor Reid, according to the NFL’s transaction sheet. That cut is a mild surprise.

Reid is an undrafted rookie out of Louisville, who had the type of athleticism I thought offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland would want to develop. While Reid hadn’t stood out in a good way this summer, he didn’t stand out in a bad way either. Reid’s contract included $110,000 guaranteed; he was one of six to get over $100K guaranteed.

While Reid wasn’t invited to the Combine, here are his numbers from the Louisville pro day and how they would rank among offensive line at the Combine:

40-yard dash: 5.00s (6th)

Vertical jump: 38” (1st)

Broad: 10’4” (1st)

3-cone: 7.34 (3rd)

Bench press: 25 (t-16th)

Waiving Reid is just the latest in a flurry of moves for the Eagles over the past couple of days. After all of it, their roster is full at 90. The Eagles needed to open a roster spot. Reminder: Josh Sills was also activated off the Commissioner Exempt List on Friday and now takes up a roster spot.

A couple of other notes from the transaction sheet on Monday: LB Davion Taylor cleared waivers and is a free agent; WR Charleston Rambo cleared waivers and reverted to IR.

Here’s a quick chronological recap of the Eagles’ roster moves since Sunday:

• Signed OL Josh Andrews: This is Andrews’ third stint with the Eagles. He’s carved out a nice career for himself as an undrafted player out of Oregon State. The 32-year-old has played in 48 games with 9 starts. He’ll be competing for a roster spot.

• Waived LB Davion Taylor, waived/injury WR Charleston Rambo: Both of these guys have already cleared waivers. Taylor was a third-round pick in 2020 but just never worked out. The Eagles knew he was raw when they drafted him but Taylor clearly never developed the way they hoped. Rambo, who played with Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma, was signed after a tryout this spring. He impressed in the XFL in 2022, but Rambo hadn’t really stood out much in camp.

• Signed LBs Zach Cunningham and Myles Jack: Both are veterans who have a ton of experience in the NFL. Linebacker was clearly the Eagles weakest position on the roster in both numbers and talent. It’s not surprising that Howie Roseman made some moves and these two signings don’t necessarily mean he won’t make another move at some point.

Both new linebackers were at practice on Sunday at the Linc but were not yet participating. They’ll need to get caught up to speed on the defense and will then be fighting for roster spots and presumably be fighting for the vacant starting spot next to Nakobe Dean, who has been dealing with an ankle injury.

“We just wanted to add competition to the room, and that's one of our core values, is competition,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “So, when you bring in good players, like these two guys have been in this league, that's only going to raise the level of everybody else in the room and on the defense.”

Here are a few new roster numbers:

Zach Cunningham: 46

Myles Jack: 47

Josh Andrews: 61

Josh Sills: 73

