Woman Becomes 1st Inmate in Philadelphia to Die From Coronavirus

A female inmate at one of Philadelphia's correctional facilities died after contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, city officials said Tuesday.

The woman, who was identified only as in her 40s, had been locked up in the city prison system for more than 500 days, Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney said.

She was the first inmate of the prison system to die of the coronavirus. A total of 206 city residents have died during the pandemic. Carney declined to give more details about the woman out of respect for her family.

"I want to remind everyone that incarcerated men and women are human beings," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "They are someone’s family member and friend, and we owe them the dignity of acknowledging their life and their passing."

Kenney described the prisons department as "extremely proactive" in updating protocol and procedures during the outbreak. He also noted that the prison population in city prisons is down 50 percent since he took off in 2016.

The woman was transferred to a city hospital last week, and died Tuesday morning, officials said.

"She had been under constant medical supervision," Kenney said. "But despite these efforts, she succumbed to the virus this morning."