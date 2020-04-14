Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
Philadelphia

Woman Becomes 1st Inmate in Philadelphia to Die From Coronavirus

The inmate is the first person in the city's correctional system to die. Officials said she was transferred to a hospital last week, and had underlying medical conditions.

By Brian X. McCrone

A Philadelphia correctional officer as seen at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.
Matt Rourke/AP

A female inmate at one of Philadelphia's correctional facilities died after contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, city officials said Tuesday.

The woman, who was identified only as in her 40s, had been locked up in the city prison system for more than 500 days, Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney said.

She was the first inmate of the prison system to die of the coronavirus. A total of 206 city residents have died during the pandemic. Carney declined to give more details about the woman out of respect for her family.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

New Jersey 3 hours ago

NJ Hits Single-Day Coronavirus Death Mark; Gov. Calls for More Testing

coronavirus Apr 13

Governors Form Joint Reopening Task Force as Curve Flattens Further

"I want to remind everyone that incarcerated men and women are human beings," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "They are someone’s family member and friend, and we owe them the dignity of acknowledging their life and their passing."

Kenney described the prisons department as "extremely proactive" in updating protocol and procedures during the outbreak. He also noted that the prison population in city prisons is down 50 percent since he took off in 2016.

The woman was transferred to a city hospital last week, and died Tuesday morning, officials said.

"She had been under constant medical supervision," Kenney said. "But despite these efforts, she succumbed to the virus this morning."

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakprisonphiladelphia prisons
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us