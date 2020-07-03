Coronavirus Pandemic

Pennsylvania

What's Open in Pennsylvania? Here's Your Guide

Pennsylvania is opening some businesses as it eases its economic lockdown. Here are links to the latest information for residents and businesses.

Shoppers at Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia
Dave Palmer / NBC10

Pennsylvania used color-coded "red, yellow, green" phases to describe its reopening. Red was the most restrictive and green the least.

All of the state's counties are now officially in "green" mode -- but green does not mean "go" back to what you were doing before the pandemic.

Masks are required in any public space that cannot be safely distanced throughout Pennsylvania. Many businesses have limits on capacity.

And Philadelphia is in a "modified green" phase, which still has some limitations. For example, indoor dining is still not permitted.

Here is a link to Pennsylvania's reopening information.

Here is a link to Philadelphia's 'modified green' phase.

And here is some of NBC10's recent coverage:

‘Green' Doesn't Mean ‘Go': Your Guide to Pa.'s Final COVID-19 Reopening Phase

Travelers From at Least 15 States Should Quarantine After Arriving in Pa. and NJ

Hersheypark Reopens With Coronavirus Measures in Place

Wolf to Pennsylvania: If You're Leaving Your Home, Wear a Mask

Keep That Mask On: Philly Now Requires Them

A Haircut as Pa. Suburbs Enter ‘Green' Phase of Coronavirus Reopening Plan

Hair Salons Set to Reopen in Philly

Philly Area to Move to ‘Green Phase' Friday

