New Jersey felt the deadly toll of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as another 365 deaths from COVID-19 complications were announced.

Murphy called for even more COVID-19 testing on Tuesday as he announced another 365 deaths, bringing the total number of people who have died after contracting COVID-19 in New Jersey to 2,805.

Among some of the newest deaths were Bedminster Township Police Patrol Sergeant AlTerek Patterson, New Jersey Department of Transpiration's Eddy Germain and notable Puerto Rican community activist and cultural manager Iris Anaida Martínez Arroyo.

With more than 4,00 new cases, there have now been at least 68,824 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in New Jersey.

The Push to Keep Testing for COVID-19

Murphy said that New Jersey is no different from most states in that they wish they had more resources for testing for the novel coronavirus.

He noted long lines at some testing sites as people with doctors' notes attempt to find out if they have the novel coronavirus. He suggested the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, which is being operated in partnership with FEMA, could be a better place to get a test as it hasn't reached the maximum 500 tests in recent days. The Holmdel site opens again at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

More testing is being opened up, but Murphy said more still needs to be done and he called for more federal support.

No Mask, No Ride on NJ Transit

Riders on New Jersey Transit are now required to cover their faces as the state works to slow the virus’ spread. Capacity on all transit buses and trains can't exceed 50%.

The executive order, which went into effect Monday night, requires New Jersey Transit and all private carriers to cut the capacity on all trains, buses, light-rail vehicles and para-transit vehicles to 50% of their maximum, Murphy said. Transit companies must supply workers with gloves and face coverings, he said.

The order also requires face coverings for customers picking up takeout from restaurants and bars, the governor said. Face coverings will not be required for curbside pickup or delivery. Restaurants and bars will be required to provide face coverings for workers.

Murphy has continually urged social distancing as the best tool in slowing COVID-19 and lessening the impact on the state’s hospitals and medical centers.

