WATCH: Gov. Murphy Talks Coronavirus Toward End of Deadliest Week in NJ

What to Know New Jersey has been hard hit by the novel coronavirus with more than 3,800 deaths and 78,000 COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Phil Murphy has closed many public places in the state in an attempt to slow the spread of the deadly virus. Schools will remain closed until at least May 15.

Social distancing continues to be a vital tool in slowing the virus, Murphy says.

At the end of a workweek in which New Jersey reported hundreds of new deaths from coronavirus-related complications, the push from the Garden State’s leader continues to be testing and social-distancing.

On Friday, the death toll from COVID-19 jumped to 3,840, with hundreds of new cases reported yet again.

Gov. Phil Murphy is revealing details of the latest in the coronavirus fight in his state at a Friday afternoon news conference. You can watch it live on this page.

Earlier in the day, Murphy said that widespread testing is still needed for his state to even consider restarting businesses and opening back up

“America started in a very bad place on testing,” Murphy said during a Friday morning Facebook Live with NorthJersey.com. “It’s gotten better, but it’s been a struggle.”

Murphy said only three states have tested more people than New Jersey where at least 78,467 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with more than 3,000 new cases reported Friday. The state has around 66 testing sites set up, but Murphy wants more to be done.

As of 10 p.m. Thursday, more than 8,000 people were hospitalized in New Jersey with almost 2,000 requiring critical or intensive care, Murphy said.

For weeks, Murphy has urged residents to practice social-distancing and only go out of their homes for essential reasons in an attempt to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

Schools Remain Closed

On Thursday, Murphy announced that all schools in the state will remain closed through at least May 15. Murphy said his order covers all schools.

The state's more than 600 school districts have been closed since March 16, with educators teaching remotely, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Murphy tweeted: "We need to be guided by where the facts on the ground, science, and public health take us. That means it will not be safe to reopen our schools for at least another four weeks."

Neighboring Pennsylvania has closed schools through the rest of the year.

