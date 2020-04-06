Center City Street Closed as Hotel Becomes Coronavirus Quarantine Site

Part of a normally busy Center City Philadelphia street is closed to vehicular traffic as a hotel is temporarily being used as a coronavirus quarantine site.

The Holiday Inn Express on Walnut Street in Midtown Village is providing space for people in the midst of the fight against COVID-19. The closure between 13th and Juniper streets went into effect at 5 a.m. Monday and is until further notice. No parking on the stretch of Walnut is allowed.

A city representative said they’re using the Holiday Inn Express to safely move and register people who either have the novel coronavirus or who have symptoms and are waiting for results.

To provide space for the quarantine site, city leaders have also closed the sidewalk in front of the Walnut Street hotel between Juniper and 13th streets. You can still walk along the sidewalk on the opposite side of the street.

Cyclists can also continue to bike along the stretch of Walnut Street.

SEPTA rerouted five bus routes that normally drive down Walnut. Riders should check SEPTA’s app and website for the changes.