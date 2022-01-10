Walmart Temporarily Closes Delaware Store for Sanitizing as COVID Surges

What to Know Walmart has temporarily closed its Camden store in central Delaware, the latest store closure in the tri-state region amid a winter surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The News Journal reports that the store closed at 2 p.m. Sunday and will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

he closing will allow the store to be thoroughly cleaned, sanitized and restoked. It's part of a company-initiated program enacted in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases nationwide.

The News Journal reports that the store closed at 2 p.m. Sunday and will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to a company statement. The closing, which will allow the store to be thoroughly cleaned, sanitized and restoked, is part of a company-initiated program enacted in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases nationwide.

“As an essential business and a member of the Camden community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time,” said spokesperson Charles Crowson.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts.”

The decision to temporarily close the store comes alongside dozens of similar store closings across the country, including two recent closures in Philadelphia. In December, Walmart temporarily closed 60 stores amid the rising Omicron variant.

On Thursday, Delaware saw 4,347 new positive daily cases, the highest number recorded since the start of the pandemic.