Villanova Warns of Spike in Coronavirus Infections on Campus

"These numbers are not sustainable," the school's vice president for student life said

By Rudy Chinchilla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Villanova University warned that the campus community needs to "alter our course immediately" after seeing three consecutive days of 60 or more coronavirus infections on campus.

The school is only one week into the spring semester and already has more than 50% of the total number of positive cases it had in the entire fall semester, Rev. John Stack, vice president for student life, said in an open letter to the student body.

"These numbers are not sustainable," Stack said.

The infections are due mostly to small gatherings, he said, adding that students should limit their close contacts, maintain social distancing and continue wearing masks at all times.

"We must reduce the spread of this virus. Despite the challenges that winter weather and more time indoors may bring, it’s time to double-down," Stack said. "We can do this again but only with each person’s active participation."

He noted that students who need emotional, mental or spiritual support can reach out to the University Counseling Center at 610-519-4050, the Office of Health Promotion 610-519-7409 and the Campus Ministry at 610-519-4080.

