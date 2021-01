No. 3 Villanova’s next three games have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the program.

The Wildcats (8-1) were scheduled to play Tuesday at DePaul, Friday vs. Marquette, and Jan. 13 at Xavier.

Wildcats Next Three Games Postponed Due to COVID-19. https://t.co/XtQX3WcDUV — Villanova MBB (@NovaMBB) January 4, 2021

No makeup dates have been announced.

Coach Jay Wright announced last week he had tested positive for COVID-19 and the program paused all activities. Wright was scheduled to return to practice on Tuesday.