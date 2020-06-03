Veteran Philadelphia Firefighter Dies From COVID-19

Loved ones are mourning a veteran Philadelphia firefighter who died from the novel coronavirus.

Eric Gore, a 24-year veteran who most recently served at Engine 37 in Chestnut Hill, died at Temple University Hospital Tuesday night after battling COVID-19, the Philadelphia Fire Department announced.

In a statement, Philadelphia Firefighters & Paramedics Union Local President Mike Barnes called Gore “fearless.”

“Over the course of a distinguished, 24-year career with the Philadelphia Fire Department, Firefighter Gore saw many ferocious fires and incredibly dangerous situations,” Barnes wrote.

“But he never hesitated for one second to put himself in harm’s way to save others and to protect the city he loved. That’s what makes his Line of Duty Death to COVID-19 so much more difficult to accept. This warrior lost his life to an enemy he could not see.”

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw also shared their condolences.

“He served with immense dedication and we will forever honor him,” Outlaw said.

Gore is survived by his wife and daughter as well as his brother and fellow firefighter Lamont Gore. Funeral arrangements are pending.