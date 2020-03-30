What to Know The White House is sending 300 ventilators to New Jersey to help treat people with COVID-19.

The novel coronavirus has hit New Jersey, particularly the northern part of the state hard, with thousands of positive cases and at least 161 deaths.

Murphy was thankful for the ventilators but said they won't be enough.

After his plea over the weekend for more ventilators to treat people with the novel coronavirus in New Jersey, the governor announced that the federal goverment is sending hundreds of the lifesaving machines to the Garden State.

On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that after "multiple conversations with the White House," New Jersey learned of 300 ventilators being sent to the state.

After multiple conversations with the @WhiteHouse, we just received word that 300 ventilators are on their way to New Jersey from the national stockpile.



Ventilators are our number one need right now. I won’t stop fighting for the equipment we need to save every life we can. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 30, 2020

Murphy was thankful for the ventilator shipment but said health workers need even more.

Just spoke with @realDonaldTrump, @VP, Dr. Debbie Birx, @WhiteHouse officials, and fellow governors during our #COVID19 video call. While I am thankful to the President for the latest shipment of ventilators – we need more and I will not stop until we get the support we need. pic.twitter.com/nEP9kE9Jqq — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 30, 2020

Murphy, a Democrat, said on ABC's “This Week” Sunday that he made a request for more ventilators during a call with federal officials Saturday night.

“The big headline for us right now are ventilators. We had a very specific conversation with the White House last night about ventilators. That’s our No. 1 ask. It’s our No. 1 need. And that’s the one that we are focused most on right now,” Murphy said.

He said the state also has significant need of personal protective equipment for medical professionals.

Murphy said President Trump's proposed travel advisory for New Jersey, New York and Connecticut was fine with him, noting that state residents were largely avoiding travel.

“The fact of the matter is people aren’t really traveling a whole lot,” Murphy said. “A travel warning we’re fine with. The fact of the matter is we are all in flattening that curve, social distancing as aggressive as any states in America and we’ll continue to be that way.”

More than 13,000 people in New Jersey had tested positive and at least 161 had died from COVID-19 as of Sunday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.