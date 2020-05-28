US Virus Updates: American Airlines to Cut 5,000 Jobs

The United States leads the world in both coronavirus cases and fatalities. And on Wednesday, it reached another grim milestone as the nationwide death toll surpassed 100,000, according to NBC News' tally.

But as cases continue to climb, many U.S. states and attractions continue to reopen. On Wednesday, Disney World submitted plans to reopen in July and Las Vegas casinos aim to open their doors on June 4.

In New York state, where over 30,000 people have died, Long Island is expected to begin reopening Wednesday, leaving New York City as the state's only area still locked down, NBC New York reports.

A vaccine, widely seen as the only sure way to stop the spread of the virus, will most likely be a "2021 event," former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." And according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, only about half of Americans would get the vaccine if it were available.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

American Airlines Plans 30% Reduction of Management, Administrative Staff

American Airlines is planning to cut 30% of its management and support staff, a reduction of about 5,000 jobs, because of the toll coronavirus is taking on the business, the company told employees Wednesday.

The airline also started offering buyouts to these employees and said it plans to offer new voluntary leave and buyouts for frontline staff, such as flight attendants, next month, according to a company memo that was viewed by CNBC.

“Although our pre-pandemic liquidity, the significant financial assistance provided by the government, and the cash we’ve raised in the capital markets provide a foundation for stability, we need to reduce our cost structure, including our most significant expense — the cost of compensation and benefits,” Elise Eberwein, American’s executive vice president of people and global engagement, said in the staff note.

American and other airlines are scrambling to cut costs because of the pandemic’s devastating effect on travel demand, which has pushed them to their first losses in years. While more travelers are taking to the skies in recent weeks than last month, demand is still down more than 80% from a year ago.

Airline executives have said they expect to shrink because of the weak demand, which has also prompted them to park hundreds of jetliners, slash routes and urge employees to take voluntary unpaid or partially paid leave, and in some cases retire early.

“Additionally, running a smaller airline means we will need a management and support staff team that is roughly 30% leaner,” Eberwein wrote.

