U-Haul Offers Free Storage to College Students Displaced by Coronavirus

U-Haul is offering one-month of free self-storage to college students forced out of their dorms as universities around the country cancel in-person classes amid fears of the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The moving and storage company said the offer applies to new customers with college IDs at any U-Haul owned or operated facility nationwide.

A growing number of universities are canceling in-person classes through spring break or beyond. Some are pausing campus classes for a few days or weeks, including Columbia, Princeton and Indiana University, while others are moving to remote instruction through the end of the term, including Stanford and Harvard.

The decision to close campuses mid-semester has left thousands of students scrambling to find their way home while wondering whether they would ever return.

“More and more universities are giving instructions to leave campus and go home. Students and their parents are in need of moving and storage solutions. We have the expertise and network to help, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do,” said U-Haul President John Taylor in a news release.

Visit uhaul.com/storage to find the nearest U-Haul facility. Contact the store by phone or visit in-person to reserve a unit.

