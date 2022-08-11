A union representing faculty members at Temple University has taken issue with the school’s new optional masking policy less than two weeks before the start of the fall semester, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The Temple Association of University Professionals (TAUP) issued a statement on Wednesday demanding that the school reverse its decision, with union President Jeffrey Doshna calling the move to lift the masking mandate for classrooms "irresponsible." TAUP represents more than 2,600 faculty members, librarians and academic professionals at the university.

“At a minimum, we call on Temple to follow the example of Villanova and the University of Pennsylvania, where all instructors have the option to require masking in their classrooms and teaching spaces,” Doshna said in the statement obtained by PBJ.com.

Asked for comment, a Temple spokesperson provided the following statement: "Like other institutions of higher education located in the City of Philadelphia, Temple University will be mask-optional to start the fall semester, and we continue to follow the city’s best practices and guidance related to COVID-19."

Student Health Services Director Mark Denys outlined the university's updated COVID-19 policies in a message to the Temple community on Monday, including guidance surrounding testing, contact tracing and quarantine for when classes resume on Aug. 22. Masks, according to the new guidance, will be considered optional for most campus spaces with the exception of health care and clinical settings, where they will be required.

