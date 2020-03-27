Temple Lets Philly Use Liacouras Center to Treat New Coronavirus Patients

Temple University's multi-purpose indoor arena and other campus facilities will be used by the City of Philadelphia as surge hospital space for the city's coronavirus pandemic response.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Friday that the North Philadelphia university offered The Liacouras Center, which normally hosts Temple Owls athletic events, and other facilities on the campus to house supplies and act as field hospital space should situations warrant. The Pavilion and the adjacent parking garage could be used for staging.

Big news for this Friday: Temple University has stepped up during this critical time. We reached an agreement to use The Liacouras Center and other Temple facilities as hospital space. #TempleMade #ThankYouPhilly pic.twitter.com/QhjxCN0leM — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) March 27, 2020

Supplies from Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), including cots, are expected to be loaded into the Liacouras Center in the coming days with the goal to eventually be ready to treat around 250 patients once the facility is ready, city officials said.

“We are truly Temple proud,” Kenney said while announcing the leasing agreement on Friday.

Temple isn't charging the city but the city is required to return the arena to its normal state once the site is vacated. The city could also "absorb" some operating costs if needed, managing director Brian Abernathy said.

Abernathy is “cautiously optimistic” that staffing will come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) but that they are also planning for needing to locally staff the facility.

The news came after the city and the owner of the former Hahnemann Hospital failed to reach an agreement on reopening the shuttered medical center to treat COVID-19 patients.

It also came on the heels of the former Glen Mills Schools site in neighboring Delaware County is being set up to house an influx of coronavirus patients as the virus spreads through the area.