Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
coronavirus

Six Flags Great Adventure to Open July 3 After COVID-19-Induced Closure

A host of safety measures, including requiring face masks and enhanced cleaning procedures, will be in place

By Rudy Chinchilla

A woman holds a girl's hand as a man walks next to a boy at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. All are wearing face masks.
Six Flags Great Adventure

A woman holds a girl’s hand as a man walks next to a boy at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. All are wearing face masks.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Thrill seekers will finally be able to get their adrenaline fix as Six Flags Great Adventure reopens from its coronavirus-induced shutdown, just in time for Fourth of July.

The Ocean County, New Jersey, theme park will open July 3 for members and season pass holders and July 4 for the general public, but it won’t operate at full capacity, and other health precautions will be in place to ensure the safety of visitors.

“We have developed a comprehensive reopening safety plan that includes protocols designed by theme park and waterpark industry experts, along with best practices from top destination parks from around the world, which will allow guests to experience our parks in the safest way possible. This ’new normal’ will be different in some ways, but we believe these additional measures are appropriate in the current environment,” Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos said in a statement.

coronavirus May 20

Hop in the Car for a Safari at Six Flags in NJ, But Make a Reservation First

New Jersey 23 hours ago

New Jersey Water Parks, Amusement Parks Can Reopen Before July 4th

Safety measures include requiring employees and guests over two years old to wear face masks; using thermal imaging temperature checks; placing distancing markers at lines for rides, restrooms and other facilities; having people separated by an empty row on rides; and additional cleaning in high-touch areas. 

Attendance will also be capped to ensure social distancing, meaning the ticketing process will be different. People will need to order tickets online in advance and select the approximate time that they’d like to visit. When buying the tickets, they’ll also have to watch a new safety video. 

Spokespersons for the theme park said the reopening plan was made in consultation with epidemiologists. 

It also aims to gradually increase capacity throughout the month of July.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusNew JerseySix Flags
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us