Thrill seekers will finally be able to get their adrenaline fix as Six Flags Great Adventure reopens from its coronavirus-induced shutdown, just in time for Fourth of July.

The Ocean County, New Jersey, theme park will open July 3 for members and season pass holders and July 4 for the general public, but it won’t operate at full capacity, and other health precautions will be in place to ensure the safety of visitors.

“We have developed a comprehensive reopening safety plan that includes protocols designed by theme park and waterpark industry experts, along with best practices from top destination parks from around the world, which will allow guests to experience our parks in the safest way possible. This ’new normal’ will be different in some ways, but we believe these additional measures are appropriate in the current environment,” Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos said in a statement.

Safety measures include requiring employees and guests over two years old to wear face masks; using thermal imaging temperature checks; placing distancing markers at lines for rides, restrooms and other facilities; having people separated by an empty row on rides; and additional cleaning in high-touch areas.

Attendance will also be capped to ensure social distancing, meaning the ticketing process will be different. People will need to order tickets online in advance and select the approximate time that they’d like to visit. When buying the tickets, they’ll also have to watch a new safety video.

Spokespersons for the theme park said the reopening plan was made in consultation with epidemiologists.

It also aims to gradually increase capacity throughout the month of July.