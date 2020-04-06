A day after we the main transit union representing SEPTA workers confirmed that two depot workers had died from complications due to the novel coronavirus, a third worker has died.

On Tuesday, SEPTA and the Transit Workers of America Local 234 confirmed that a third SEPTA employee, a man, had died after contracting COVID-19.

Willie Brown, president of the Transit Workers of America Local 234, which is the largest union of SEPTA employees, told NBC10 Tuesday that the latest worker to die had held various positions with SEPTA over his career and most recently was doing bus repairs at the Midvale Depot.

The man, who has yet to be named, has been out sick for the past couple weeks, Brown said.

On Monday, Brown revealed details about two other SEPTA workers who died from coronavirus complications.

Ted Nixon was an air conditioning specialist at the Elmwood Trolley Depot while Phillip Williams was a bus fueler at the Southern Bus Depot in South Philadelphia.

Brown met with the victims’ families Monday ans was going to meet with the latest man to die's family on Tuesday.

The deaths come amid tension between SEPTA and the union which has said they’ve grown increasingly frustrated with what they believe to be a lack of attention to employees’ safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.