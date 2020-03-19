Philadelphia’s public transit agency will soon be reducing all of its services as the city deals with a wind-down of ridership as more people stay home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting Sunday, March 22, SEPTA buses, trolleys and trains on the Market Frankford, Broad Street and Norristown lines will begin operating on a Saturday schedule every day of the week until further notice, the agency announced.

SEPTA had previously reduced regional rail services, but the latest move is the first time bus and trolley service will wind down.

SEPTA also announced that the Key Senior and Reduced Fare Card processing programs at 1234 Market St., Concourse Level and the Accessible Travel Center at Suburban Station are also closed until further notice.

The greater Philadelphia region, like other places around the country, has been battered by the spread of the coronavirus. On Wednesday, Pennsylvania recorded its first death by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The state had recorded 149 infections as of Thursday morning.