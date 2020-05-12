SEPTA Plans for Free Transfers, Child Discounts, No Fare Increases Amid Pandemic

As the region continues to deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, SEPTA announced they’re planning on implementing free transfers and discounted $1 child fares starting July 1. They’re also proposing no fare increases until January of next year at the earliest.

“The Fare Restructuring Plan was designed to improve equity, affordability and ease-of-travel for our customers,” SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards said. “We are proud to be a partner in the region’s economic comeback, and we look forward to helping our customers as we get through the COVID-19 crisis together.”

If approved by the SEPTA board, the following would go into effect on July 1:

One free transfer for customers who use the Travel Wallet on SEPTA Key. This will result in a $1 savings per-trip for customers who now pay $2 for a base trip plus $1 for a transfer.

Reduction in child fares: Just $1 each for up to three children between the ages of 5 and 11 traveling with a fare-paying adult on all SEPTA services. In addition, up to three children under 5 will ride for free with a fare-paying adult.

SEPTA also plans to roll out new three-day convenience passes for transit in the fall. The passes will be valid for the first 72 hours after the initial tap. There will also be a new three-day individual Independence Pass valid for travel on Regional Rail and Transit.

SEPTA will hold virtual public hearings on their budget and restructuring plan later this month. CLICK HERE for more information.