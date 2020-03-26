SEPTA, PATCO Announce Service Changes Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Both SEPTA and PATCO are modifying their service due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SEPTA announced Thursday they were reducing Regional Rail to an “Essential Service Schedule” starting Sunday, March 29.

Under the new schedule, Regional Rail service will run every two hours, airport line service will run every hour and 12 of the 13 regional rail lines will run seven days a week. Cynwyd Line service will run Monday through Friday.

Prior to Thursday’s announcement, Regional Rail service, along with buses, subways and trolleys had been running on reduced Saturday schedules. Buses, subways and trolleys will remain on that reduced schedule, SEPTA said.

The impact of the coronavirus lockdowns has led to a 94 percent reduction in ridership on Regional Rail and an over 70 percent reduction in Transit ridership this week, according to SEPTA.

SEPTA said they would continue to monitor all services in order to ensure there was enough space on board for riders to practice social distancing.

PATCO also announced Thursday that four of its stations will temporarily close starting Saturday. Those stations are Ashland (riders should use Lindenwold or Woodcrest stations), Westmont (riders should use Haddonfield or Collingswood stations), City Hall (riders should use the Broadway Station) and 12/13th & Locust Street (riders should use the 9/10th or 15/16th & Locust Street stations).

Only the West Headhouse Entrance to the Broadway Station will close and riders will be directed to use the Walter Rand Transportation Center entrance at Broadway Station, PATCO said.

The nine other PATCO stations remain open.

In addition to the closures, the following adjustments are being made to PATCO’s weekday and weekend schedules.

Monday through Friday

12 a.m. to 4 a.m. - Trains every 60 minutes

4 a.m. to 5 a.m. - Trains every 30 minutes

5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. - Trains every 20 minutes

Saturday

12 a.m. to 5 a.m. - Trains every 60 minutes

5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. - Trains every 30 minutes

Sunday