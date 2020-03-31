SEPTA will have riders board and exit buses and trolleys through the backdoor, suspend on-board fare payment, and reduce the number of riders as part of its ongoing efforts to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, customers will be asked to board and exit from the rear doors while front-door boarding will be reserved for riders with disabilities. SEPTA is also suspending on-board fare payment.

SEPTA officials say the changes will help passengers maintain a safe distance between passengers.

SEPTA will also limit the number of riders to 20 at the most on buses, 25 at the most on trolleys and 30 at the most on the Norristown High Speed Line. Operators will keep track of the number of people on board and if a vehicle reaches the maximum, service will be limited to drop-offs only until there is enough space for new riders to get on.

SEPTA will also convert the Route 101 trolley to a bus service and suspend the Route 102 trolley. Route 102 riders can find bus alternatives on SEPTA’s website.