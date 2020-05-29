Coronavirus Pandemic

Pennsylvania

Sen. Casey Says Antibody Test Suggests He Had COVID-19 Earlier This Year

By The Associated Press

Leigh Vogel

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 14: Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) speaks during the Senate Special Committee on Aging hearing on “Military Caregivers: Families Serving for the Long Run” on June 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images)

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said Friday he received an antibody test result this week that indicated he probably had COVID-19 when he fell ill earlier this year.

The Democratic senator from Scranton said he had a low-grade fever and mild flu-like symptoms, leading him to isolate himself at home for two weeks.

Casey said in a press statement that the fever went away by mid-April and that he consulted with a physician but was not tested at that time.

Casey said his test indicated his blood has “substantial levels” of the COVID-19 antibody. An aide said Casey donated plasma on Friday to help victims of the coronavirus.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvaniacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakBOB CASEY
