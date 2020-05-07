Coronavirus Pandemic

Pennsylvania

SCOTUS Refuses to Lift Pa.’s Shutdown Order for Businesses

By Paul J. Gough | Pittsburgh Business Times / Philadelphia Business Journal

A closed sign on a store
Dave Palmer / NBC10

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a challenge of Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown order for non-life-sustaining businesses, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The application for stay was denied by Justice Samuel Alito on Wednesday.

A handful of businesses across Pennsylvania and Friends of Danny Devito, a 27-year-old law clerk from Allegheny County who is running for the 45th District seat in the Pennsylvania General Assembly, had appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court urging a stay against Wolf's March 19 executive order that closed nonessential businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The appeal to the high court occurred late last month after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejected a similar request April 24.

Read more about the Supreme Court Decision at PBJ.com.

Get all your business news at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

