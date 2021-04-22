What to Know On Thursday, the University of Pennsylvania announced that all students must be vaccinated, with exceptions for medical or religious reasons.

The nearby Drexel University also announced that all undergraduate and graduate students in full-time and part-time face-to-face programs must be vaccinated by the start of the fall 2021 semester, with limited medical and religious exceptions.

Penn announced last month that the school would return to an in-person teaching, research and residential environment for the fall semester. On Thursday they announced that all students must be vaccinated, with exceptions for medical or religious reasons.

“Students should plan on being fully vaccinated (i.e., two weeks after the last dose of the vaccine) before they return to campus for the fall semester,” a school spokesperson wrote. “For any students who have not been vaccinated by the time they return to campus, the University will provide vaccination clinics, however students will need to quarantine for two weeks after receiving their first dose.”

Penn also announced that flu vaccines will be mandatory later in the fall while international students who received vaccines not currently approved in the United States will receive further guidance.

Penn also said vaccination expectations for faculty and staff are under consideration and will be revealed at a later date. They are still encouraging all faculty and staff to become vaccinated however.

More information on Penn’s plans and safety requirements for the fall semester can be found here.

The nearby Drexel University also announced that all undergraduate and graduate students in full-time and part-time face-to-face programs must be vaccinated by the start of the fall 2021 semester, with limited medical and religious exceptions. The school will have two vaccination clinics available on campus at Behrakis Grand Hall within the Creese Student Center Complex on 3208 Chestnut Street.

More information on Drexel’s COVID vaccination plan can be found here.