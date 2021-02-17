Reopening of Philly's Public Schools for In-Person Classes Pushed Back

Philadelphia public schools will not reopen for in-person classes by Feb. 22, as previously announced by the school district.

The plan to reopen classrooms at a limited capacity has now been pushed back to March 1, School District Superintendent William Hite said Wednesday.

The announcement comes after weeks of pushback from the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers. The union has insisted that a return to classrooms is not yet safe due to the threat of coronavirus infections.

This is a developing story and will be updated.