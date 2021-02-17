Schooling in a Pandemic

Philadelphia

Reopening of Philly's Public Schools for In-Person Classes Pushed Back

The announcement comes after weeks of pushback from the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers

School District of Philadelphia
Google Maps

Philadelphia public schools will not reopen for in-person classes by Feb. 22, as previously announced by the school district.

The plan to reopen classrooms at a limited capacity has now been pushed back to March 1, School District Superintendent William Hite said Wednesday.

The announcement comes after weeks of pushback from the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers. The union has insisted that a return to classrooms is not yet safe due to the threat of coronavirus infections.

Schooling in a Pandemic

Philadelphia School District Feb 16

Philly Teachers, Students and Parents Speak Out Against Returning to Schools

schooling in a pandemic Feb 15

South Jersey Medical Director Believes Children Should Return to In-Person Learning

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiacoronavirus
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us