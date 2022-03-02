Schooling in a Pandemic

mask mandates

Philly Schools Will Make Masks Optional, Starting March 9

The superintendent of city schools said in a letter to parents Wednesday that public schools would follow City Hall's lead in making masks optional in indoor public spaces.

By Brian X. McCrone

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Philadelphia public schools will drop its mask requirement next Wednesday, March 9, the district superintendent said in a letter to parents, following the city Public Health Department's decision to end to a citywide indoor mask mandate.

Superintendent William Hite Jr. said in a letter posted Wednesday afternoon that "mask wearing would be optional for all students and staff, except those in our PreK Head Start programs," starting next week.

The end of the mask mandate in city schools, except for PreK students and educators, would take effect a week after the citywide mandate was officially dropped.

Earlier on Wednesday, city health officials announced that Philadelphia is moving into the "all-clear" phase of its pandemic recovery.

However, masks will still be required in health care institutions, congregate settings and on public transportation. City buildings, meanwhile, will require masks until Monday, March 7, though masks will be optional for visitors and fully vaccinated staff after that date. Unvaccinated staff are still required to wear two masks while indoors and around others.

“I’m very hesitant to say (the pandemic is) over. What we’re saying today is right now we are in a much safer space than we were a few months ago, even a few weeks ago," Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. "And so we no longer need to require these restrictions, people can go about their lives, feel a little more normal."

Hite asked parents and students to be respective of everyone's decision to wear or not to wear a mask once the school mandate is lifted.

"Some people will continue to wear masks. Others will not," Hite said. "I ask that you thoughtfully consider your personal situation and family circumstances, and do what is best for you or your child – and please respect everyone else’s right to do the same, even if their choice differs from yours."

