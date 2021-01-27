Philly Schools to Transition Back to Hybrid Learning Starting Feb. 22

What to Know Philadelphia schools will transition back to a hybrid learning model of both in-person and digital learning starting next month, School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite announced on Wednesday.

Philadelphia public schools will transition back to a hybrid learning model of both in-person and digital learning starting next month, School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite announced on Wednesday.

“We know that while some students can thrive in a digital learning environment, many do not. Some of our most vulnerable students, including younger learners, are at risk of falling behind,” Hite said. “Escalating violence and feelings of isolation are all tragic consequences of the pandemic, further threatening the health and well-being of our young people.”

“Resuming in-person learning opportunities is a crucial step to help restore a much-needed sense of familiarity, community and connectedness for students and families,” Hite said.

Pre-K through second grade students with families who selected hybrid learning will phase in first, starting on Monday, Feb. 22. Staff members supporting those students will return to school buildings on Feb. 8 to prepare.

Families of pre-K through second grade students who chose to remain 100% digital must remain digital at that time, though they will have the chance to opt into hybrid learning at a later date when more students can safely be phased in.

The students undergoing hybrid learning will attend school in person for two assigned days per week and have digital learning for the remaining three days.

Most schools will follow a staggered “AA/BB schedule” to limit the number of students in buildings at once and maintain social distancing, the District said.

The families who chose hybrid learning can still choose to return to 100% digital at any time. However, if they return to only virtual learning, many factors will determine when and if they can opt back into hybrid learning, the District said.

“Safety and family choice are our highest priorities as we slowly phase into in-person learning,” Hite said. “We have been preparing for this transition since Spring 2020, and take very seriously the responsibility of putting multiple, proven layers of safety in place to safeguard the health and well-being of our students and staff.”

It remains to be seen, however, whether the school district will be able to follow through with its hybrid learning plan. Since last year, the district has tried but failed in various attempts to reinstitute in-person learning in some form, due to pressure both from worried parents and teachers.

Philadelphia School District Safety Measures

Pre-screening and many other health and safety protocols in place for students and adults

Inventories of PPE for staff and students to support mandatory mask wearing and facial covering while in school

New classroom and bathroom setups to ensure social distancing

Plexiglass barriers installed in offices

Enhanced cleaning protocols with EPA-approved cleaning supplies, and the addition of 75 new cleaner positions

Touchless hand sanitizer stations throughout all buildings

Touchless hydration stations with the manual water fountain turned off so water access is hands-free

Maximum occupancy signs outside each room

Signage to promote social distancing and other safety measures throughout the schools

The District also said they completed ventilation assessments by certified air balancers in all schools to assess the air flow and help determine safe occupancy levels in each room. Mechanics will continue to make repairs to ventilation systems as needed.

The District’s School Ventilation Reports can be found here.

“We will continue to advocate for District staff to have access to the vaccine as soon as possible," Hite said. “At this time, we don’t know exactly when and how many doses of the vaccines will be available to District staff given supply constraints. While taking the vaccine will not be mandatory for staff, we hope as many people as possible choose to get vaccinated when they are able to, as an extra layer of safety for themselves and others around them.”

The city’s Health Department may require the district to temporarily close a classroom, school or all schools at any time in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19. If that ever occurs, students will immediately shift back to digital learning from home until it’s safe to return to in-person learning.

“Our school leaders have planned ahead for these circumstances and are ready to support smooth transitions between hybrid and digital learning models when needed,” Hite said. “We must all be prepared for and expect these changing realities, and be flexible and patient with one another as we navigate them together.”

For more information on the District’s Hybrid Learning Plan, click here.