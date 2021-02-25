Schooling in a Pandemic

Philadelphia School District

Philly Schools Postpone Return to In-Person Learning for Pre-K Through 2nd Grade Students

The students, who were set to return to classes on Monday, will continue virtual learning instead, the district announced Thursday.

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Philadelphia School District has backed off its initial plans to restart in-person class for pre-K through 2nd grade students.

The students, who were set to return to classes on Monday, will continue virtual learning instead, the district announced Thursday.

The decision comes as the School District and Philadelphia Federation of Teachers continue to clash on teachers and staff returning to classrooms amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

"The City-led third-party mediation process between the School District of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers on the phased reopening of our city’s public schools is nearing conclusion,” a spokesperson for Mayor Kenney wrote. 

The spokesperson said details are still being finalized and will be announced during a press conference Monday at 1 p.m. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

