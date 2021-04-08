Philly School District Offering In-Person Summer Classes, Rec Activities

NBC10 is one of dozens of news organizations producing BROKE in Philly, a collaborative reporting project on solutions to poverty and the city’s push toward economic justice. Follow us at @BrokeInPhilly.

The School District of Philadelphia will provide in-person and digital classes, as well as extracurricular programming, for all of its students this summer.

Wednesday’s announcement from district officials means most students who opt in will be able to attend in-person summer school for the first time since 2019, after the coronavirus pandemic forced all summer programming to be digital last year.

“Providing summer programs for students is proven to play a huge role in narrowing academic achievement gaps and helping students achieve and maintain grade-level performance in reading and in math,” Superintendent William Hite said.

In addition, the school district will also provide breakfast and lunch, as well as transportation to schools, and students will receive a backpack with supplies on their first day. The health and safety protocols will be identical to the ones already in place.

At first, classes will be available in 24 schools across the city, but if enough students enroll, administrators are prepared to open up to 39 schools, said Malika Savoy-Brooks, the district’s Chief Academic Supports Officer.

Here’s a breakdown of how classes will be administered for all the grade levels.

Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten: Digital only. Classes will be approximately 90 minutes long and be offered either Monday and Tuesday or Wednesday and Thursday. Students can still pick up meals at one of various district sites across the city.

First through 8th grade: In-person. Instruction will begin at 9 a.m. and continue through 12:45 p.m. Extracurricular activities, provided in partnership with Philadelphia’s Office of Children and Families, will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Ninth through 12th grade: In-person, digital and hybrid.

Extended School Year students: In-person and digital. Classes for these students, which include those with special needs, will be offered three days per week between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

To find out how to register for summer school, click here and navigate to the corresponding grade level in which you wish to enroll your student. The link also provides a further breakdown regarding specific programming that will be available for each grade level.

Classes begin June 28 and run five to six weeks.