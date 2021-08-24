Philly School Board Votes for Vaccine Mandate for Teachers and Staff

What to Know The Philadelphia School Board voted for a resolution that would lead to a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all employees and teachers in the Philadelphia School District.

In a unanimous 7-0 vote Tuesday, the Board approved a resolution that would mandate the vaccination for employees and contractors who work in or on Philadelphia School District facilities and property.

The mandate would be subject to potential exemptions for certain documented medical reasons and sincerely held religious beliefs.

The Philadelphia School Board approved a resolution to mandate a COVID-19 vaccination for all Philadelphia School District employees.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In a unanimous 7-0 vote Tuesday, the Board approved a resolution that would direct Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite to develop and implement a mandatory vaccination plan that would require employees, contracted workers and service employees who work in District facilities and on District property to be fully vaccinated and to submit proof of vaccination status.

“It is the Board’s duty to protect our children, many of whom cannot get vaccinated, and being vaccinated is the best protection against the virus,” School Board President Joyce S. Wilkerson said. “We believe that preventing COVID-19 infections through vaccines will lead to fewer missed school days, more in-person learning days, and ultimately, to improved student achievement.”

The mandate would be subject to potential exemptions for certain documented medical reasons and sincerely held religious beliefs.

“The Board is proposing this mandate to protect the health and safety of all school district students and staff,” a school board spokesperson wrote. “This mandate is being considered as Philadelphia is seeing a growing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, most of which are driven by the Delta variant which is more transmissible and dangerous than earlier forms of the virus.”

The spokesperson also said they are following guidelines from both the CDC and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

With the resolution passed, the school board will now work on negotiations with the Philadelphia Teachers Union as well as establishing deadlines and consequences for employees who refuse to vaccinate.

"This union has been very clear from the start-- we support vaccines, and we have been urging every member to get vaccinated,” Philadelphia Teachers Union President Jerry Jordan wrote in a statement. “Further, we have expressed our support for a negotiated vaccine mandate. As an AFT Vice President, I helped craft our national position on vaccine mandates. But let us not forget that while a vaccine mandate is warranted and very important, nearly 90% of educators nationwide have been vaccinated.”

More details of the plan will be developed and shared soon with District staff and school communities.