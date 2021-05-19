Philly Aims for In-Person School 5 Days a Week by August for Most Students

School District of Philadelphia students could return to in-person classes five days a week by the fall semester, district officials announced Wednesday.

A full return to classes, slated for August 31, will be contingent on federal and local health authorities relaxing all social distancing requirements at schools, Superintendent William Hite said.

The change would be the first time students would be learning in person five days a week since March of last year, when the coronavirus pandemic forced the district to go virtual. In addition, the current hybrid learning plan would be phased out for the next school year, Hite said.

The superintendent noted that research shows in-person school is the most conducive to learning. However, he said that because a return to in-person classes could be challenging for some, the district will also offer 100% digital classes, taught by teachers specializing in the virtual model.

