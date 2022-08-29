It's Back to the Classroom for Philadelphia Public School Students

Students will return to the classroom at Philadelphia public schools Monday for the start of another school year amid COVID concerns, but with a more normal feel.

The School District of Philadelphia will require students at the district's 200-plus schools to wear face masks for the first 10 days of the 2022-23 academic year in an attempt to stem the spread of COVID-19 with students gathering indoors after summer break.

Provided transmission levels remain low or medium, masking after the first 10 days will be optional but strongly recommended, SDP School System Medical Officer Dr. Kendra McDow announced earlier this month while laying out the pandemic protocols.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This school year marks a new beginning for not only students and school staff, but for the district's new leader.

"As the new superintendent, I will be celebrating my very first 'first day' of school here, and I can’t wait to kick off this new journey in partnership with you," Philly schools Superintendent Tony Watlington said in a message posted to the district's website.

To celebrate the start of the school year, Mayor Jim Kenney, Watlington and others rang the bell at Paul L. Dunbar School in North Philadelphia. They even laid out the red carpet for the students and offered some high-fives.

The first day of school in North Philly - kids meet the new Superintendent, the Mayor, and are greeted by a red carpet celebration.



Amid the excitement, some challenges: learning loss, teacher shortages and uncertainty ahead @NBCPhiladelphia https://t.co/4pXG9CMbV1 pic.twitter.com/EQbRxkU0jw — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) August 29, 2022

The School District of Philadelphia has a full list of back-to-school resources on its website.

Other school districts in the Philadelphia suburbs also open Monday, with more first days of school planned this week.

What's the weather going to be? Here is the First Alert Weather forecast for Monday:

With students in Philadelphia and some surrounding communities returning to the classroom for the 2022-23 school year, NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Marvin Gomez has your First Alert Weather forecast.