Schooling in a Pandemic

schooling in a pandemic

Pennsylvania Lawmakers Want Kids to Have Option of Extra Year in School

Under the bill, parents could have their child repeat, event if the student met the grade-level requirements to move up a grade

Chrystopher Camey Lopez raises his hand to ask a question from a socially-distanced desk during an in-person hybrid learning day at the Mount Vernon Community School in Alexandria, Virginia,
Tom Brenner | Reuters

Legislation that would give parents in Pennsylvania the option to have their children repeat a grade in school because of disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic passed the state Senate on Wednesday.

The bill, which passed unanimously, goes to the state House of Representatives for consideration there.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Under the bill, parents could have their child repeat, event if the student met the grade-level requirements to move up a grade. Currently, schools and teachers make the decision on whether to hold a student back.

Schooling in a Pandemic

coronavirus May 10

Back to the Classroom for More Public School Students in Philadelphia

schooling in a pandemic Apr 30

In-Person Learning Returning to NJ's Biggest Districts

The exception applies only to the 2021-22 school year and parents would have until July 15 to make the decision.

“Giving parents the option to provide an extra year of education for their children offers a pathway to help students who have suffered serious learning gaps during the pandemic," said Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, the bill's sponsor.

The bill also provides similar enrollment exceptions for children who are in a special education program or a program for deaf and blind students.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

schooling in a pandemicPennsylvaniacoronavirus
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us