More Philly Students to Return to Classrooms Next Month Under Hybrid Learning Plan

What to Know Between April 6 and April 13, families of third through fifth grade students along with sixth through eighth grade students with special needs will be able to choose to have their children participate in hybrid learning, the Philadelphia School district announced Thursday.

The Phase II hybrid learning students would then attend school in-person for two days a week and online learning for three days a week starting Monday, April 26.

Under Phase 2, 29,000 students would be eligible to return.

Thousands of additional Philadelphia students will be able to return to classrooms next month as part of “Phase Two” of the school district’s hybrid learning plan.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Between April 6 and April 13, families of third through fifth grade students along with sixth through eighth grade students with special needs will be able to choose to have their children participate in hybrid learning, the district announced Thursday.

The Phase II hybrid learning students would then attend school in-person for two days a week and online learning for three days a week starting Monday, April 26. Families can choose to keep their children in the 100 percent online learning and those who don’t make a selection will automatically remain 100 percent digital.

Staff members supporting Phase II students will return to school buildings on April 12 for professional development and help prepare classrooms.

Under Phase 2, 29,000 students would be eligible to return.

“We’re being extremely careful in what groups we bring back and right now, the guidance has been that the safest way to do this is to start with our elementary schools,” Philadelphia Chief of Schools Dr. Evelyn Nunez said.

The hybrid learning will include the following safety measures: