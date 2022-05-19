Masks Required Again in Cheltenham, Lower Merion Schools

Masks will once again be required for students and staff in two Montgomery County school districts.

Both the Cheltenham School District and Lower Merion School District announced on Thursday that indoor masking will be required once again after the CDC moved Montgomery County into the “high” community level on its COVID data tracker.

“When this occurs, per the recommendation of the Montgomery County Office of Public Health (MCOPH), masks are required indoors and on public transportation,” Cheltenham School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Scriven wrote in a letter to families and staff.

The mask mandate will begin on Friday for both school districts.

Due to change in CDC COVID level for Montco, masks will be required in LMSD schools/on buses starting tomorrow, Friday, May 20, 2022. pic.twitter.com/ny52syonmP — Lower Merion SD (@LowerMerionSD) May 20, 2022

“Please remember to send your child to school with a mask,” Scriven wrote. “If your child doesn’t have a mask, they are available in the nurse’s suite. Once the county has returned to “medium” on the data tracker, the district will pivot back to “mask recommended.” We are still offering Test to Stay and Mask to Stay for eligible students and staff.”