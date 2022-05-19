Schooling in a Pandemic

Masks Required Again in Cheltenham, Lower Merion Schools

Both the Cheltenham School District and Lower Merion School District announced on Thursday indoor masking will be required once again after the CDC moved Montgomery County into the “high” community level on its COVID data tracker. 

Both the Cheltenham School District and Lower Merion School District announced on Thursday that indoor masking will be required once again after the CDC moved Montgomery County into the “high” community level on its COVID data tracker. 

“When this occurs, per the recommendation of the Montgomery County Office of Public Health (MCOPH), masks are required indoors and on public transportation,” Cheltenham School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Scriven wrote in a letter to families and staff. 

The mask mandate will begin on Friday for both school districts. 

“Please remember to send your child to school with a mask,” Scriven wrote. “If your child doesn’t have a mask, they are available in the nurse’s suite. Once the county has returned to “medium” on the data tracker, the district will pivot back to “mask recommended.” We are still offering Test to Stay and Mask to Stay for eligible students and staff.”

