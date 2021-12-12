Masks Now Optional for Students in Bensalem

What to Know The Bensalem School District announced that masks are now optional for their students.

The decision comes two days after a statewide mask mandate for Pennsylvania school children was thrown out by the state Supreme Court.

The District said the decision does not apply to passengers and drivers on school buses who must still wear masks under federal law.

The district said the decision does not apply to passengers and drivers on school buses who must still wear masks under federal law. It also does not change how the district responds to COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in schools or how they report data to the Bucks County Department of Health.

On Friday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices announced their decision to invalidate the Wolf administration's statewide mandate for masks inside K-12 school buildings and child care facilities but did not issue a written opinion that explains their reasoning.

They upheld a lower-court decision that the mandate was imposed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's acting health secretary without legal authorization.

The court took action amid a statewide surge in new infections and hospitalizations. Pennsylvania is reporting an average of 7,571 infections per day, up over 20% in two weeks. Hospitalizations have risen 55% since mid-November, to an average of more than 4,000 per day, and acute-care facilities are becoming overwhelmed.

Wolf press secretary Beth Rementer described the decision as “extremely disappointing.”

The mask mandate took effect in early September. Wolf announced in November he intended to return authority over masking decisions to local school districts in January, but would continue to require masks in child care centers and early learning programs.