New guidelines for Pennsylvania's in-school learning and after-school sports activities will be announced Monday afternoon by the state's health and education secretaries.

The two senior state officials will be joined at a 1 p.m. press conference by U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. (The press conference can be viewed in its entirety in the video player at the top of this page.)

"Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam and Department of Education Secretary Noe Ortega will announce two new initiatives to support schools and preserve in-person education and sports during the pandemic," Gov. Tom Wolf's press office wrote in a statement.

The statement added that the "Wolf Administration to announce new initiatives to support schools and keep students in classrooms and participating in sports during the 2021-2022 school year."

Wolf has yet to declare mask-wearing mandatory for schools statewide when students, teachers and staff start returning to in-person learning over the next few weeks.

His counterparts in New Jersey and Delaware, Governors Phil Murphy and John Carney, each instituted a mask mandate for schools in their respective states.