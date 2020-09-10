Schooling in a Pandemic

DIAA Allows Delaware High School Fall Sports to Return in September

The plan would also allow Delaware’s winter high school sports to start on Nov. 30 and spring sports on March 1. 

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

  • The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) voted to allow high school fall sports to return in September, reversing course on an earlier decision to move it to next spring amid the coronavirus pandemic.
  • The plan must be approved by the State Board of Education on Sept. 17. 
  • If approved, practices for fall high school sports will begin on Sept. 28, high school football games will start on Oct. 29 and games for other fall sports will start on Oct. 23. 

The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) board of directors voted to allow high school fall sports to return in September, reversing course on an earlier decision to move it to next spring amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan must be approved by the State Board of Education on Sept. 17. 

If approved, practices for fall high school sports in Delaware will begin on Sept. 28, high school football games will start on Oct. 29 and games for other fall sports will start on Oct. 23. 

Under the plan, DIAA state championships will take place in November and December, football tournaments will likely be reduced to four teams per division for 2020 with a seven-game regular season and other fall sports will be allowed up to 12 games in the regular season, according to WDEL.

The plan would also allow Delaware’s winter high school sports to start on Nov. 30 and spring sports on March 1. 

