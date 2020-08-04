Delaware Schools Allowed to Open With ‘Hybrid' Mix of Online and In-Person Learning

Delaware's schools will be allowed to use a "hybrid" model of both in-person and online instruction when they reopen in the fall, Gov. John Carney said Tuesday.

His guidance to school districts gives schools the ability to plan for a reopening that includes some online instruction. The state calls that hybrid model of learning the yellow, or number two, scenario; increasing numbers of coronavirus cases from the First State have been pointing for weeks to that scenario as the most likely in the fall.

How much of instruction is hybrid and how much is in person may vary among school districts. However, if schools have any in-person classes, schools will have to follow extensive safety procedures, Carney said.

"One thing is clear: the safety of all of Delaware’s students, educators and staff will be our top priority," Carney said in a statement. "We can’t get students back to school if we can’t do so safely."

The state will provide free, at-home COVID-19 testing for educators and staff before the school year begins and at intervals following school reopening.