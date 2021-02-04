Deadly COVID-19 Outbreak Forces Busing Halt for Some Montco Students

A coronavirus outbreak among bus drivers, including one who has died, has caused a Montgomery County school district to temporarily halt busing and revert to virtual learning for some students.

The death and rise in cases among drivers and aides for the Student Transportation of America bus company means busing for both public and nonpublic schools at the Perkiomen Valley School District is suspended through Monday, Feb. 8, Superintendent Barbara Russell said in a letter to families. She added that the decision was made based on the recommendation of the Montgomery County Office of Public Health.

NBC10 partner KYW Newsradio reported that bus driver Lynn Himes died Monday of COVID-19, while more than 25 drivers or bus aides have tested positive.

The temporary halt means some students will learn virtually, while others will have the option of virtual or in-person instruction.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Elementary students will have fully virtual classes on a synchronous schedule through Tuesday, Feb. 9, Russell said. Low-incidence special education students, however, will need to make their own arrangements for in-person learning at their schools, she said.

Meanwhile, middle and high school students will still be offered in-person classes, but those who can’t arrange their own transportation will be expected to attend class virtually.

Busing is expected to resume Tuesday, Feb. 9.

“I regret the inconvenience the lack of transportation creates for all,” Russell said. “Thank you for your partnership during yet another challenging time as we ‘do school differently.’”