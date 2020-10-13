A suburban high school is temporarily flipping back to all virtual learning after several students tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Council Rock High School North sent a letter digitally to families Monday night announcing that the Newtown, Bucks County, school would be closed for in-person learning through the end of the week after at least five students tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, the Council Rock School District confirmed to NBC10.

"This four-day in-person closure will allow for contact tracing to occur and to see if we experience any additional positive cases over the remainder of the week," a message on the school's website said.

School officials found out about three of the cases on Monday, Superintendent Robert Fraser said.

The five new cases don’t include three CR North student-athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the district going to a hybrid schooling model on Sept. 29, the district said.

Half of CR North’s students have been attending in-person classes for two days a week, with the other half going two another days a week. All students are attending classes online the other three days a week.

Nearly 1,700 students attend CR North, according to U.S. News high school rankings.

The school district said the closure of the high school meets guidelines set out by the Pennsylvania education and health departments.