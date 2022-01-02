Schooling in a Pandemic

Montco Elementary School Teacher's Aide Dies of COVID Complications

The staff member, who the Colonial School District did not identify, passed away on Sunday.

By David Chang and Deanna Durante

Loved ones are mourning a Colonial Elementary School teacher's aide who died of complications from COVID-19. 

Brittany Lauderback, a 33-year-old teacher's aide at the school, passed away on Sunday.

Lauderback, who was active on social media, announced on Dec. 27 that she had tested positive and later listed her symptom's on New Year's.

Brittany Lauderback

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Michael Christian said all Colonial School District schools will be closed on Monday out of respect for Lauderback. They will then return to in-person learning on Tuesday. 

School counselors will be available virtually and by phone for students who want to talk. Resources for dealing with grief and loss are also available on the Colonial School District website. 

