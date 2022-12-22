Camden Schools to Bring Back Face Masks in Classrooms to Start 2023. Here's Why

Camden, New Jersey, public school parents and guardians might want to add another item to their holiday shopping list -- face masks.

In a letter sent to Camden City School District families Wednesday, superintendent Katrina McCombs told parents and guardians to be sure to send children masked up to class as they come back from winter break. Face masks will be required as part of the "short mask mandate" through the second week of the new year.

"Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for all students, staff, and anyone entering our buildings.," McCombs wrote. "NJDOH has already reported an increase in COVID, flu, and RSV cases. Therefore, in an effort to be proactive and remain vigilant, all schools and offices will operate under a short mask mandate upon reopening."

Camden joined the School District of Philadelphia as the larger districts to implement masking rules to start 2023. Other school districts in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware could decide to follow suit.

The announcements of masking came after the CDC earlier this month suggested people begin to wear well-fitting face masks again in crowded indoor spaces amid surges in COVID, flu, RSV and other respiratory viruses.

'One need not wait on CDC action in order to put a mask on,' CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

