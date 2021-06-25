Schooling in a Pandemic

Pennsylvania

By 50-0 Vote, Pa. Senate OKs Letting Students Repeat Year Because of COVID

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Lawmakers are sending the governor a bill to let Pennsylvania parents decide whether to have their children repeat a year of school. It's a measure designed to help children catch up after a year of schooling disrupted by the pandemic.
  • The Senate voted 50 to 0 on Thursday for the proposal. It also would permit students in special education to return for another year, even if they have reached the maximum age of 21.
  • Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf hasn't said if he'll sign it. Under the bill, parents would have to decide by July 15 whether their child should repeat a grade.

Lawmakers made a final vote Thursday to approve a bill to let parents decide whether to have their children repeat a year of school, a measure designed to help children catch up after a year of schooling disrupted by the pandemic.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Senate voted 50-0 for the proposal, which also would permit students in special education to return for another year, even if they have reached the maximum age of 21.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has not taken a stand for or against the bill, although his office said Thursday there are concerns about about how it might affect schools' finances, staffing and programming.

“We will review the bill when it gets to the desk,” said Wolf press secretary Lyndsay Kensinger.

Under the bill, parents would have to decide by July 15 whether their child should repeat a grade. Students would be able to participate in extracurricular activities but they would not get another year of eligibility to play sports if they have already maxed out.

Philadelphia School District 1 hour ago

Philly School Board Approves ‘Sanctuary' Resolution to Protect Immigrants

Voorhees Jun 23

NJ High School Valedictorian Cut Off During Speech About LGBTQ Identity

Students who have reached age 18 would be able to make their own decision about whether to repeat a year.

“Some students have struggled, and it makes sense to give parents a stronger say in whether their child should advance to the next grade level or repeat a grade to make up for learning loss," said the sponsor, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniacoronavirusHARRISBURGschoolcoronavirus in pennsylvania
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers NBC Sports Philadelphia Flyers Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us