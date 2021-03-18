10 Students at Harriton High School in Lower Merion Test Positive for COVID-19

Ten students at a Main Line high school tested positive for the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the Lower Merion School District told NBC10 the students at Harriton High School, located in the Rosemont neighborhood of Bryn Mawr, contracted COVID-19 over the past two days.

The spokesperson said it appeared the cases stemmed from a weekend gathering outside of school but there is no evidence of in-school transmission.

Students were scheduled to return to in-person learning at Harriton High School next week. It’s unknown at this time if the return will be delayed however.

Meanwhile, all five schools in the Upper Perkiomen School District will be closed on Friday after 40 staff members called out sick. Upper Perkiomen Superintendent Dr. Allyn Roche said the illnesses are mostly due to reactions from recent coronavirus vaccinations. Since the schools won't have enough staff members for virtual instruction, all classes, both online and in-person, are canceled.