Philly's First PPE Vending Machines Installed at Suburban Station

As the city continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Philadelphia’s first Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) vending machines made their debut at Suburban Station on Tuesday.

Four machines from the New York-based company RapidMask2GO were installed at Suburban Station’s main Regional Rail platform as well as 15th and 16th streets.

The machines feature individually wrapped KN95 and 3ply face masks (in various quantities), hand sanitizer, gloves, and personal disinfectant wipes. They also offer contactless payment through Apple and Google Pay in addition to accepting credit cards and cash.

RapidMask2Go is also donating 1,000 masks to SEPTA employees.

“As people begin to use Septa more and commute into Philadelphia for work, these machines are the perfect addition to Suburban Station,” Jackie Buhn, CEO of AthenianRazak, which holds the master lease for the retail space owned by Suburban Station, said. “We are glad to able to provide such an accessible option to help our fellow citizens stay safe.”