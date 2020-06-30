Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
Suburban Station

Philly's First PPE Vending Machines Installed at Suburban Station

Four machines from the New York-based company RapidMask2GO were installed at Suburban Station’s main Regional Rail platform as well as 15th and 16th streets

By David Chang

As the city continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Philadelphia’s first Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) vending machines made their debut at Suburban Station on Tuesday. 

Four machines from the New York-based company RapidMask2GO were installed at Suburban Station’s main Regional Rail platform as well as 15th and 16th streets.

The machines feature individually wrapped KN95 and 3ply face masks (in various quantities), hand sanitizer, gloves, and personal disinfectant wipes. They also offer contactless payment through Apple and Google Pay in addition to accepting credit cards and cash. 

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Philadelphia Halts Full Reopening Until at Least August

Delaware 2 hours ago

Delaware to Close Beach Bars as COVID-19 Cases Increase

RapidMask2Go is also donating 1,000 masks to SEPTA employees. 

“As people begin to use Septa more and commute into Philadelphia for work, these machines are the perfect addition to Suburban Station,” Jackie Buhn, CEO of AthenianRazak, which holds the master lease for the retail space owned by Suburban Station, said. “We are glad to able to provide such an accessible option to help our fellow citizens stay safe.”

This article tagged under:

Suburban StationPhiladelphiacoronavirusface maskshand sanitizer
Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us