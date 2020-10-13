Philly Allows Larger Crowds at Events, Including Eagles Games

Philadelphia will change its coronavirus restrictions to allow for larger crowds at indoor and outdoor events as soon as Friday, the city announced.

The rule changes could allow for events not held due to the coronavirus pandemic to take place, including weddings, concerts and sporting events.

This will allow for fans at Lincoln Financial Field, where the Philadelphia Eagles and Temple Owls play. The teams said in statements that they plan to follow all city restrictions and will play with fans.

The Linc, like all other venues in the city, will need to comply with safety policies and limit occupancy. Health officials have said there is less risk of virus spread outdoors - and Philly's new rules allow for larger crowds outside than inside.

Attendees must wear masks and comply with 6-foot social distancing requirements. And fixed-seat venues must tape or block off seats to prevent guests from sitting close to people from another household. In movable-seat venues, event staff should arrange the seats to keep people from different households 6 feet or more apart.

Any event staff, performers or other personnel will all count toward the occupancy limits. The limits are all percentages derived from the fire code.

For example: a hypothetical indoor theater with a maximum occupancy of 300 people could host 10% of its capacity - 30 people, including performers and event staff. An indoor wedding venue with a max occupancy of 1,900 people could host 190 people under the new rules.

City leaders also noted that the new rules are more restrictive for small indoor venues. Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley noted that a venue with capacity of 150 can now host 15 people including staff. Previously, there was a hard limit of 25 people indoors but that led to overcrowding in smaller venues, he said.

There are some hard limits - including a maximum of 7,500 people at very large venues.

Eagles Games

In Pittsburgh Sunday, a few thousand Steelers fans were in attendance as the Eagles fell 38-29. The Eagles have a home game scheduled for Oct. 18 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Eagles' statement Tuesday said tickets for that game will go on sale Wednesday for 2020 season ticket holders. Attendees can purchase up to six tickets for the same seating pod.

If there are remaining tickets for the Oct. 18 Ravens game or the Oct. 22 Giants game, those will go on sale to the general public at a later date, the team says.

Face coverings are required for fans 2 years old and older at all times, except when eating or drinking. That is only permitted at the Linc while seated.

Additionally, there is no tailgating allowed. Fans in the same pod are not required to enter together.

Temple Owls football

Temple's athletic department said in a statement that the football home opener against USF will only be open to the families of football coaches and players. The university will monitor the event for health and safety before selling tickets to the public.

"If all goes well, Temple Athletics will then offer a prorated three-game season ticket plan for games on Nov. 5 (SMU), Nov. 21 (ECU) and Nov. 28 (Cincinnati)."

Fans who renewed their season tickets for 2020 will get priority to purchase tickets for the 3 November games.

What's Allowed Indoors?

An indoor venue with a maximum occupancy under 2,000 people can fill to 10% capacity.

For an indoor venue that can hold more than 2,000 people, that 10% rule applies. But no event can exceed 250 people.

For venues that don't have seating or a defined occupancy limit, crowds can't exceed 250 people or 10 persons per 1,000 square feet.

What's Allowed Outdoors?