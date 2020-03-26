Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
Wawa

Philly Wawa Stores to Suspend Made-to-Order Food Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Philadelphia Wawa stores will suspend all made-to-order food due to the coronavirus pandemic, a source confirmed with NBC10.

By David Chang

Interior of a Wawa cash register
Dave Palmer

Philadelphia Wawa stores will suspend all made-to-order food due to the coronavirus pandemic, a source confirmed with NBC10. Managers at Philadelphia Wawa stores will begin hanging signs informing customers of the change. 

“Following the most recent guidance from city officials, we have suspended in-store ordering of built-to-order food service items,” the sign reads. “As an essential provider, we are open to serve you with hot/cold express food items and an assortment of provisioning and packaged goods.” 

Philadelphia Wawa stores will also soon begin installing face shields at checkout counters as a safety measure, according to the source.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Here’s How Long Coronavirus Lasts on Surfaces. But Does It Really Matter?

Cherry Hill 3 hours ago

Cooper Coronavirus Patient Hoping Experimental Treatment Will Save Him

The decision comes a day after an employee at the Wawa store on 2535 Aramingo Avenue tested positive for COVID-19. That store was closed for cleaning and disinfecting. 

This article tagged under:

WawaPhiladelphiacoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us