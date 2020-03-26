Philly Wawa Stores to Suspend Made-to-Order Food Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Philadelphia Wawa stores will suspend all made-to-order food due to the coronavirus pandemic, a source confirmed with NBC10. Managers at Philadelphia Wawa stores will begin hanging signs informing customers of the change.

“Following the most recent guidance from city officials, we have suspended in-store ordering of built-to-order food service items,” the sign reads. “As an essential provider, we are open to serve you with hot/cold express food items and an assortment of provisioning and packaged goods.”

Philadelphia Wawa stores will also soon begin installing face shields at checkout counters as a safety measure, according to the source.

The decision comes a day after an employee at the Wawa store on 2535 Aramingo Avenue tested positive for COVID-19. That store was closed for cleaning and disinfecting.